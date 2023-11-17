(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s leading opposition parties agreed this week to join forces in the island’s critical presidential election. Now they have just one final detail to work out: Which candidate runs for president and who settles for running mate?

Voters in Taiwan and policymakers in Washington and Beijing will be closely watching the outcome of the talks between the Kuomintang, China’s preferred interlocutor in Taiwan, and the newer Taiwan People’s Party.

The decision is scheduled to be announced on Saturday morning. The parties are set to reveal the results of a series of opinion polls aimed at deciding whether the TPP’s Ko Wen-je or the KMT’s Hou Yu-ih has the better chance of leading the alliance to victory.

After talks between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at a summit in California this week showed rare signs of progress improving ties, the outcome of the election in January could decide how tense the Taiwan Strait is for years to come. A more Beijing-friendly government in Taipei could ease a potential geopolitical flashpoint between the two economic powers.

The move by the KMT and TPP to form a unity ticket Wednesday sharply increases their odds of success against the ruling Democratic Progressive Party. Without it, both opposition parties looked destined to face defeat against Vice President Lai Ching-te, who has led polls for much of the campaign.

The alliance does come with potential complications. While both Hou and Ko have backed greater dialogue with China, the TPP could hold the KMT back from expanding cross-strait ties too aggressively.

“Given how Ko’s cross-strait stance has been more nuanced and not as clear-cut as the KMT’s, his participation in a joint-government would pose a certain level of noise and disturbance for the KMT in its efforts to restore warmer ties with China,” said Chu Chao-hsiang, a professor of political science at National Taiwan Normal University.

“Ko will likely be tougher on the KMT’s pro-China economic and trade policies if the KMT favors some of the business groups it has close ties to,” he said.

If the TPP’s Ko becomes the presidential candidate, it would be the first time since Taiwan’s first democratic election in 1996 that the KMT has not had a candidate running for president.

The party that ruled Taiwan from the end of World War II to 2000 had little choice but to partner with the TPP given it’s been trailing in polls, even if that means becoming the junior partner.

The differences between the two candidates is pretty stark. Hou is a former top police official whose campaign has struggled at times to shake off the perception he is underprepared, especially on key policies related to China.

Ko is a socially awkward former trauma surgeon who until recently was a relative unknown in Washington and Beijing. In a sign his alliance with Hou could be a tricky one, the same day it was formed he said he still hated the KMT but made the deal because he felt the risk of conflict with China was too high.

