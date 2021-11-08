(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan laid out plans to challenge what it described as China’s “gray zone threats” to shift the balance of power in the region and possibly take the democratically ruled island without fighting a battle.

The Taiwanese Ministry of National Defense described Beijing’s pressure campaign in a biennial military strategy report released Tuesday in Taipei, citing warplane incursions, as well as speedboats ramming its coast guard vessels. The ministry also accused China of engaging in “cognitive warfare” to sway Taiwanese public opinion.

“Its intimidating behavior does not only consume our combat power and shake our faith and morale, but also attempts to alter or challenge the status quo in the Taiwan Strait to ultimately achieve its goal of ‘seizing Taiwan without a fight,’” the report said. The military was committed to protecting the island’s sovereignty and democratic system, the ministry said, laying out its strategy for countering China.

“The first and foremost defense undertaking is to prevent war and deter any external military threats, and our overall defense power shall be employed to defend our homeland, magnify the costs and risks entailed by the PRC’s invasion, and ultimately protect the lives and properties of the people,” it said, referring to the People’s Republic of China government on the mainland.

Beijing claims the island is part of its territory -- threatening to take it by force if necessary -- but the ruling Democratic Progressive Party argues it’s already an independent country.

Taiwan has re-emerged as a flash point in U.S.-China ties in recent months. Washington has been moving to help the government in Taipei take on a bigger role in international organizations like the UN, and President Joe Biden said last month that the U.S. would come to Taiwan’s aid if it was attacked by China, comments the White House later said didn’t mark a change in policy.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen told CNN last month that she was confident the U.S. would come to the island’s defense if China tried to invade, adding that the “threat from China is increasing every day” while also confirming the presence of some U.S. troops on Taiwan.

Beijing has been stepping up its military, diplomatic and economic pressure on Tsai’s government, carrying out around 200 flights by People’s Liberation Army military planes into Taiwan’s air-defense-identification zone last month alone.

Last week, Beijing hit Premier Su Tseng-chang, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, Legislative Yuan President You Si-kun with sanctions that it said could be followed by criminal prosecution for “fanning up hostility across the Taiwan Strait and maliciously smearing the mainland.”

