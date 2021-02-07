(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan penalized Deutsche Bank AG and three other foreign lenders after a probe into speculation on the surging local currency last year.

Deutsche Bank’s trading approvals for Taiwan dollar deliverable forwards and non-deliverable forwards will be revoked, and it will be banned from engaging in trades of foreign exchange derivatives for two years, the island’s central bank said in a statement Sunday.

ING Groep NV and Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. won’t be allowed to engage in Taiwan dollar deliverable forwards and non-deliverable forwards trading for nine months, while Citigroup Inc. is banned from Taiwan dollar deliverable forwards trading for two months, the central bank said.

