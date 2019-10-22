(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan will send personnel to Hong Kong Wednesday with the aim of retrieving the murder suspect whose case sits at the center of months of violent protests in the city.

Taiwan notified the Hong Kong government of its decision earlier Tuesday and asked it to agree to let Taiwan’s police and prosecutors bring the suspect Chan Tong-kai back to the island, according to a message sent from President Tsai Ing-Wen’s Line account. He is due to complete his sentence in Hong Kong Wednesday for a money-laundering charge.

The decision came after Taiwan had previously called for Hong Kong to bring the suspect to trial directly and provide judicial assistance. Hong Kong’s No. 2 official, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung, hit back, saying Taiwan was exploiting the case for political gain.

“We are not happy to see the Hong Kong government reject its rights to exercise laws,” the Line message quotes Tsai as saying. “The victim and murder suspects are both Hong Kong citizens, and the important evidence and information regarding the case are all in Hong Kong too.” Tsai added Taiwan has never wanted to give up its judicial rights, and said she hopes the Hong Kong government can take responsibility and provide necessary assistance for the case.

Chan, who admitted in court proceedings to killing his girlfriend in 2018, has expressed a willingness to return to Taiwan to face charges.

Hong Kong’s inability to prosecute Chan on allegations of murdering his local girlfriend while the couple were on vacation in Taiwan prompted Chief Executive Carrie Lam to introduce extradition legislation that sparked months of historic unrest. While Lam eventually scrapped the bill, the two sides still lack an extradition pact and haven’t worked out a solution on how to handle Chan’s case.

The case sits at the center of a complex dispute that has sparked four months of unrest and a broader geopolitical battle that has embroiled China and the U.S. Both Hong Kong and Taiwan -- divided over their views of the protesters and Beijing -- have accused each other of letting politics get in the way of justice.

