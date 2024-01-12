(Bloomberg) -- The wild card candidate in Taiwan’s presidential election called the US the island’s top partner, and pledged to sustain ties with Washington if he wins.

“The US is the world’s most powerful country and Taiwan’s most important ally,” said Ko Wen-je, the candidate of the Taiwan People’s Party, at a press briefing in Taipei on Friday.

“Taiwan’s relations with the US will remain resilient no matter who becomes the new president,” he added. “What will change is how the new government engages with China.”

Ties with China have been a dominant theme of campaigning before the vote on Saturday. Ko has promised to continue with many of President Tsai Ing-wen’s foreign policies, such as developing close ties with the US. He has been critical of her administration’s dealings with Beijing, saying they’ve made the situation more dangerous.

While the former surgeon and Taipei mayor has said he wants more dialogue with Beijing, he’s been non-committal over whether he would accept the Chinese Communist Party’s conditions for that to happen.

Tsai’s refusal to acknowledge that Taiwan is part of China has prompted Beijing to sever all top-level links between the two sides and to ramp up pressure on her government that has included major military exercises and daily incursions in the skies and seas around the island. She’s stepping down after serving two four-year terms.

In his remarks Friday, Ko also reiterated he’d increase Taiwan’s defense and deterrence capabilities by boosting spending and buying the right weaponry.

Ko and his four-year-old party have tapped into public discontent with the Democratic Progressive Party, which has been in power since 2016, and the decades-old Kuomintang. He has been popular with young voters who like his blunt speaking style.

