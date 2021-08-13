(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan raised its economic growth forecast for this year as an export boom continues and it begins easing virus restrictions, giving a boost to consumption.

The government increased its full-year estimate for gross domestic product to 5.88% on Friday from a previous forecast of 5.46%. The improved outlook came despite officials slightly lowering their second-quarter GDP reading to 7.43% from a previously-reported 7.47%.

Taiwan has outperformed other developed Asian neighbors such as South Korea, Japan, and Singapore largely due to strong export demand for its high tech goods. That’s helped to offset the drag on domestic spending that’s come from tighter virus restrictions following an outbreak in late spring.

Businesses have reported bumper sales this year, with companies listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange posting a 20% gain in revenue in the first seven months of the year from the same period in 2020. Companies in the traditional sectors including shipping, plastics, and iron and steel saw major improvement in sales growth, the stock exchange said in a statement.

Chipmakers, who had been posting stellar numbers all year long, may even see more highs in overseas deals as new Covid-19 waves hit Southeast Asia and cause chip shortages to intensity again, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Masahiro Wakasugi and Ian Ma said in a report.

Private consumption, which has experienced a severe slump due to lockdown measures from late May to early August, could also bounce back from the hit after the government began easing bans in restaurants and some recreation venues. Officials also plan to issue a second round of stimulus vouchers to help boost spending.

With exports set to remain strong, Taiwan’s two-speed economy will continue to hinge on the recovery in domestic consumption and island-wide control of the pandemic.

