(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s financial regulator is tightening rules on short selling as a way to stabilize its equities market following the broader selloff in recent weeks.

The new measure, effective October 1, will limit the volume of intraday securities lending orders to 20% of the average daily trading volume over the previous 30 days, the Financial Supervisory Commission said in a statement. That is reduced from 30% previously.

The new curbs come after a bout of volatility in global markets, driven by concerns about the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes and recession fears. Taiwan’s stock benchmark tumbled nearly 5% this week to close at the lowest since November 2020, capping its sixth consecutive week of losses.

“We felt there is a need to take countermeasures in response to margin call and intraday securities lending ratio increases and we hope to stabilize market sentiment,” Chang Chen-shan, director-general of Financial Supervisory Commission’s Securities and Futures Bureau, said during a media briefing.

Regulators adopted similar short-selling measures back in March 2020 as the pandemic sparked panic selling, though the limit level was much more stringent. They later put an outright ban on short selling, which was removed in June of that year.

Taiwan’s decline is broadly in line with regional peers. The Taiex index fell 11% this month, while the MSCI Asia Pacific Index slumped 12%. The market has seen one of the biggest foreign outflows in the region this quarter.

