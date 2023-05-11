May 11, 2023
Taiwan’s Apple Suppliers See Sales Woes Continue in April
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The total revenue of Taiwan’s major Apple suppliers has fallen for a third straight month in April, as recession-wary consumers scale back spending on smartphones and computers.
Overall revenue from suppliers declined 2.1% from a year earlier to NT$906.4 billion ($29.51 billion), narrowing from the previous month’s drop of 17.1%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
While Apple Inc. last week reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, it also posted a sales decline, leading to questions about short-term growth in the industry.
This comes amid a sharp decline in PC and smartphone sales globally after a surge in purchases during the pandemic.
Note 1: Figures are unaudited consolidated.
Source: Taiwan Stock Exchange
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.