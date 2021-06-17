(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Taiwan’s central bank kept borrowing costs unchanged for a fifth straight quarter as it grapples with new risks from inflation and a surging currency.

Policy makers left the benchmark lending rate at 1.125%, according to a statement Thursday, in line with all 26 estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The central bank raised its forecast for economic growth for this year to 5.08% from 4.53% previously, and increased its projection for inflation to 1.6% from 1.07%.

The economy is facing risks from a surprise Covid-19 outbreak in May, rising inflationary pressures and a currency hovering at a 24-year high.

The country’s worst drought in history and surging global commodity prices are set to push inflation higher this year. A severe lack of rainfall since last summer has damaged farming output and contributed to the hottest consumer price inflation in more than eight years in May.

The central bank also needs to decide whether to curb the continued strength in the Taiwan dollar, which has become the best-performing Asian currency against the U.S. dollar this year, in order to keep exports competitive in its trade-reliant economy.

