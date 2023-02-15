(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s exports of integrated circuit chips to mainland China and Hong Kong registered the biggest decline since January 2009, signaling a global decline in electronics demand.

Exports of IC chips — which are pivotal components of electronic appliances, computers and smartphones — fell 27.1% in January from a year earlier, according to Bloomberg calculations based on official data.

“Overall factory activities saw a slower start of the year with weaker than usual trend,” said Bum Ki Son, economist at Barclays Plc, adding that the same trend was spotted for South Korea.

Total semiconductor shipments fell 18.3% compared to a year ago, while the market share of China and Hong Kong combined decreased to 52.8% from 57.5% in Dec.

Source: Ministry of Finance, R.O.C.

(Updates with analyst’s comments.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.