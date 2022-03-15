(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan looks to have successfully brought the latest Covid-19 outbreak under control with no new local Covid-19 cases or deaths on Monday.

The average number of cases fell to less than three per day over the last week, according to Bloomberg calculations based on government data, the lowest since early January when the omicron variant started spreading widely in the community. That situation is in stark contrast with the thousands of new cases Hong Kong is reporting each day or the growing outbreak in mainland China.

Taiwan’s success is built on thorough quarantine at the border and contract tracing to quickly find and isolate people who are infected or have been in contact with those who are. There’s little sign of the government changing course anytime soon.

“We will stay very cautious about opening borders even though the pandemic has been steady locally, to avoid what has happened to Hong Kong,” Chuang Jen-hsiang, the spokesman of Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center, said at a briefing Tuesday.

The island is still reporting dozens of new cases each day in border quarantine, but has been able to stop the spread from travelers into the general community. Except for Taiwanese aircrew, everyone entering Taiwan must do a 10-day quarantine.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.