(Bloomberg) -- US restrictions on China’s access to the machines critical to making computer chips are continuing to take a toll, the latest Taiwan export data show.

Taiwan shipped $151 million worth of chipmaking machines to China and Hong Kong in April — a 26% drop from a year earlier, according to figures from the Ministry of Finance in Taipei. While an improvement from March’s fall of nearly 34%, it still marked the 10th consecutive month of declines.

US-China tensions have risen over Taiwan, with the world’s leading producer of cutting-edge chips seeking greater ties with Washington in the face of rising pressure from Beijing. President Tsai Ing-wen met with former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last year and current speaker Kevin McCarthy last month, adding to strains.

US President Joe Biden has repeatedly stressed the need to place “guardrails” around the increasingly combative relationship, but China says those efforts aren’t genuine.

Taiwan’s slumping exports are also attributable to the ongoing dropoff in global demand for technology. Taiwan’s exports plunged 13.3% overall last month as worldwide purchases of electronics remained weak. Shipments to China of integrated circuit chips — pivotal components of electronic appliances, computers and smartphones — fell 19% from a year ago, declining for a sixth straight month.

