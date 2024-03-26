(Bloomberg) -- Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou will reportedly meet China’s Xi Jinping in Beijing early next month, an unprecedented event that would come weeks before the island inaugurates a new leader.

Ma, an ex-chairman of the opposition Kuomintang party who led the self-ruled democracy from 2008 to 2016, will meet Xi on April 8, the Taiwanese online news outlet Storm Media said on Tuesday. It didn’t say where it got the information.

The Chinese government office that handles matters related to Taiwan earlier confirmed Ma would lead a group of students to Guangdong, Shaanxi and Beijing from April 1 to 11. The office didn’t mention a meeting between Ma and Xi.

Ma’s itinerary is still being finalized, said Hsiao Hsu-tsen, executive director of the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation, adding that he’s not aware of any meeting with Xi.

Ma’s visit to Beijing would make him the first former leader of the island of 23 million people that China has pledged to bring under its control to visit the Chinese capital.

He became the first ex-Taiwan president to travel to China last year, and met Xi in Singapore in 2015. For historical reasons, China prefers negotiating with the KMT, and views incoming president Lai Ching-te and his Democratic Progressive Party as “separatists” that risk starting a war.

Ma tried to broker a deal for Lai’s rivals in the presidential campaign to form a unity ticket to defeat him. That effort melted down in November with the candidates squabbling in front of cameras while Ma sat watching.

The Presidential Office in Taipei received a notice from Ma about the personal trip, spokeswoman Lin Yu-chan said in a statement on Monday. He’ll be offered the necessary security assistance, she added.

Taiwanese Premier Chen Chien-jen told lawmakers Tuesday that he hoped Ma would tell Xi that the island is a sovereign, independent country, and also protect its freedom and democracy.

