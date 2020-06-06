(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s Kaohsiung City Mayor Han Kuo-yu lost a vote to remove him from office Saturday, Central News Agency reported.

More than 37% of the 2.3 million citizens eligible to agreed to recall Han, while 1% voted against it, according to CNA reports. Han conceded defeat in a TV broadcast.

Civil groups initiated the campaign to oust Han after he accepted the opposition Kuomintang’s nomination to run in the presidential election just months after being elected mayor in November 2018, breaking a previous promise he would see out his four-year term. He has been mayor of the city for 18 months.

