(Bloomberg) -- The frontrunner in Taiwan’s presidential race said Beijing’s suspension of Taiwanese mango imports highlights Taipei’s need to deepen ties with major democratic nations and reduce its reliance on China.

Taiwan should strengthen connections with other democracies to counter an increasingly assertive China, Vice President Lai Ching-te said at a briefing in Taipei Friday. He said Beijing’s decision this week to halt imports of Taiwanese mangoes highlighted the risk of being overly dependent on China.

“We must continue to diversify our economy, reduce economic and trade risks, participate in supply chain discussions and reinforce our industrial resiliency amid growing cross-strait challenges,” he said. “This is not only in Taiwan’s best interest, it also advances economic prosperity around the world.”

Under President Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan has shifted the focus of its diplomacy to improving its informal ties with the US, Japan and European nations rather than competing with China over recognition from its dwindling number of official allies. Only 13 nations, mainly small states in the Pacific and Latin America and the Caribbean, formally acknowledge Taiwan as a country.

Lai said in an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek in July that he would continue Tsai’s efforts to strengthen ties with the US.

“This election is about choosing between two roads. One way is to continue engaging and cooperating closely with the international community, while deepening our democracy,” he said in the interview. “The other choice is to accept the One-China principle and stand together with China. I believe the U.S. will continue to support us on the first path.”

Earlier this month, he transited through New York on his way to Paraguay, and stopped in San Francisco on his way back. He met with former US officials including James Steinberg, the former Deputy Secretary of State, and Daniel Russel, the former Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, during his trip, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to identified as the information is private.

China has made no effort to hide its dislike of Lai, signaling it’s likely to keep pressuring the DPP government if Lai wins the election in January. China launched a joint navy and air force combat readiness exercises around Taiwan last weekend — following Lai’s US trip — as a “stern warning” to those colluding with foreign forces, according to the People’s Liberation Army.

Lai has said he is open to talks with the Chinese Communist Party and ruled out declaring formal independence for the island if he becomes president. Beijing called a pledge by Lai during the Bloomberg Businessweek interview to maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait “a complete lie.”

