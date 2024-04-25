(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s incoming president warned his government faces a grim international environment as he finalized his cabinet line-up by appointing key defense and foreign-affairs officials.

“The new national security team will face unprecedented challenges,” Lai Ching-te said during a briefing in Taipei on Thursday. “The current international situation and geopolitical changes are very severe, with the rise of regional hegemony, coupled with the reorganization of global supply chains.”

Lai made the comments as he announced the final few positions in his incoming administration, including former head of the National Security Council Wellington Koo as his new defense chief, and former mayor of Taichung City Lin Chia-lung as foreign minister.

He also named Chiu Chui-cheng as head of Mainland Affairs Council, which is in charge of Taiwan’s relations with China.

National security officials in Taipei see China under the leadership of President Xi Jinping intensifying a campaign to pressure and internationally isolate the self-ruled island both before and after Lai’s new government assumes office in May. China, which views Taiwan as part of its territory, regularly sends military aircraft and vessels around the island and pressures other governments to sever all ties with Taipei.

Just earlier this week, Beijing told the US to rein in support for Taiwan after the the Senate approved a bill providing some $8 billion in aid for the island.

In his comments Thursday, Lai urged Beijing to have the confidence to communicate directly with the island’s democratically elected government rather than speaking solely to the opposition Kuomintang, which advocates for Taiwan’s eventual unification with China.

“China must be confident and willing to face the democratically elected and legitimate government entrusted by the people of Taiwan,” Lai said. “Only engaging in highly conditional exchanges with the opposition won’t be enough to gain the public’s trust and support.”

Beijing refuses to communicate directly with Lai’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party for its refusal to agree with the notion Taiwan is part of China. Since losing January’s presidential election to Lai, the KMT has sent senior figures to China on several occasions for talks with leaders in Beijing, including a meeting between former President Ma Ying-jeou and Xi earlier in April.

