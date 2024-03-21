(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan central bank’s surprise decision to raise interest rates to counter stubborn inflation will likely be its last for this cycle, according to analysts.

Policymakers increased their benchmark rate to 2% from 1.875% Thursday, pointing out the move was primarily aimed at curbing inflation expectations, which may remain high as an electricity-price hike looms. All 27 economists surveyed in a Bloomberg poll had forecast no change.

The Central Bank of the Republic of China’s language implies the hike is done for now, most analysts said. Traders still appear to be bracing for further tightening as they wait for inflation to cool, with one-year interest-rate swaps, which anticipate the future course of monetary policy, climbing to a record high.

Bond yields surged as traders responded to the unexpected move. The benchmark 10-year yield jumped 22 basis points to 1.42% on Friday, the largest single-day advance since September 2008. The local dollar weakened to a four-month low Friday, dropping as much as 0.5% to 31.977 against the US currency. The move was in line with regional peers following strength in the greenback.

Here’s what analysts and strategists had to say:

Bum Ki Son, an economist at Barclays Plc

“We consider the rate hike a one-and-done event. In the press conference the Governor noted that he saw limited upside to rates in the future and noted that one member was against the decision.”

“Given that the power price hikes will only have a temporary effect on inflation expectations and our view that there is limited evidence of structural changes in inflation and wage dynamics, we expect the CBC to cut as early as December 2024.”

Miguel Chanco, economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics

“The improving economic outlook has given the CBC space, but this hike is likely ‘one-and-done’. We believe the CBC has taken advantage of the opportunity provided by the February spike in CPI, alongside the improvement in forward-looking economic indicators, to push through a rate hike in anticipation of an electricity tariff rise.”

Stephen Chiu, chief Asia FX and rates strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence

“Taiwan’s policy rate is still one of the lowest in Asia, and rate differentials are less important for the US dollar-Taiwan dollar spot exchange rate. FX tends to be driven by cross-border equity flows related to the island’s tech companies, where higher local rates may hurt the valuations of Taiwanese equities.”

Kathleen Oh and Gek Teng Khoo, strategists at Morgan Stanley

“We think the latest move was the final one-time adjustment before the Fed starts cutting. Given that global central banks are expected to shift to a cutting cycle this year including the Fed, we think the next move by the CBC will be a cut, although we maintain our view of a delayed start of their cutting cycle only in the first quarter of 2025.”

“We expect other factors such as risk sentiment and the broader dollar to take over as the drivers of the USD/TWD pair. Importantly, the latest decision does not change TWD’s attractiveness as a funding currency.”

Brad Bechtel, a foreign-exchange strategist at Jefferies

The decision was “definitely a warning sign to those thinking we are in smooth sailing territory for inflation, as the Taiwanese are seeing something different to that. CBC indicated they were concerned about a structural change in inflation but did also anticipate this would be the end of the tightening cycle, especially as other central banks ease.”

“TWD has been under-performing lately, especially relative to KRW and this move might arrest that difference a bit.”

Michelle Lam, an economist at Societe Generale SA

“The reasons for the hike are simple. Inflation has been surprising to the upside, and the coming power tariff hike could further raise inflation expectations. The solid growth backdrop led by the recovery in tech exports also means policymakers don’t need to worry too much about tightening.”

“It will, however, take more inflation surprises for the CBC to tighten further. Given the likely easing ahead by major central banks, we expect the CBC to maintain the policy rates at the current levels unless inflation surprises meaningfully further. And we expect higher for longer, i.e. no cuts in the next 12 months.”

Gary Ng, an economist at Natixis SA

“The CBC has made a surprise pre-cautionary move in reining in inflation expectations as higher electricity prices pose a major risk. Unless prices significantly overshoot, it is probably unnecessary for the CBC to hike further as it is about sending the policy signal that it is willing to act if needed. Given the already higher bar, there could still be one rate cut of 12.5 bps in Q4 2024 if prices stabilize.”

