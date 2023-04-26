(Bloomberg) -- Taiwanese authorities reopened the south runway at Taoyuan International Airport at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, three hours after it was shut due to a bomb scare on an Air China flight from Beijing.

Taiwan’s Aviation Police Bureau received a report at 11:30 a.m. local time that Air China Flight 185 was suspected to have explosives on board.

After landing, the plane was parked in a remote holding bay and two X-ray cars were sent to investigate the threat. Just after 12:40 p.m., the 103 passengers and 15 crew disembarked the aircraft, and the all-clear was given at 1:30 p.m., the police said in a statement.

Airport staff confirmed that the runway was reopened after no explosives were found.

The airport said on its website that flight operations were able to continue on its other runway.

