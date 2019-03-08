(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s three biggest financial firms plan to boost headcount by more than 10 percent this year as the local stock market rebounds.

Cathay Financial Holding Co. and CTBC Financial Holding Co. plan to hire 5,000 people each, while Fubon Financial Holding Co. is looking to add more than 6,800 roles, the companies said this week. Taiwan’s benchmark equity index has gained 5.3 percent this year, almost erasing the past year’s slump.

If the rebound holds, Bloomberg Intelligence predicts the profit picture stands to brighten for Cathay and Fubon, Taiwan’s leading life-insurance-focused financial-holding companies. The island’s financial firms are looking to expand overseas or diversify business from the overcrowded local banking industry.

Cathay Financial, the industry’s biggest listed firm, will hire for roles spanning finance, management and technology, the company said in an emailed reply Friday. No. 2 Fubon said in a statement on Wednesday that it’s investing in fintech. CTBC is looking for overseas expansion and growth in its insurance and core operations, it said in an email Thursday.

Read more: Taiwan’s Overbanked Market Is Trying to Consolidate. Again

Cathay Financial’s net income was NT$4.7 billion ($152 million) in January, or 8.2 percent of the full-year 2019 consensus forecast. Fubon reported NT$3.7 billion or 6.9 percent, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Steven Lam wrote in a Feb. 28 report.

To contact the reporters on this story: Alfred Liu in Hong Kong at aliu226@bloomberg.net;Cindy Wang in Taipei at hwang61@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sam Mamudi at smamudi@bloomberg.net, ;Samson Ellis at sellis29@bloomberg.net, Jeanette Rodrigues

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.