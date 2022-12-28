(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen told a visiting Japanese ruling party official she welcomed Tokyo upgrading its security strategy, Kyodo News said, comments that come as China asserts its military power in the region.

Tsai said in a meeting with Hiroshige Seko, the Liberal Democratic Party upper house secretary general, that Japan had shown its determination to maintain regional peace and stability, Kyodo reported Wednesday.

Seko is the first senior Japanese politician to visit Taiwan since the government unveiled a new national security strategy this month that called for a major hike in defense spending. In the revamped documents, the government refers to China as an unprecedented challenge and vows to stockpile longer-range missiles that could hit naval bases on the country’s east coast.

Pacifist Japan Embraces Strong Military in World of Threats

A visit earlier in December by Koichi Hagiuda, the highest ranking LDP official in two decades to make the trip while the party has been in office, was followed by China sending a sortie of 29 warplanes into the Taiwan Strait. China usually increases the number of planes it sends into the strait after events that it deems provocative.

China Sends Most Bombers Toward Taiwan in at Least Two Years

Japan broke off formal ties with Taiwan in 1972, but has maintained strong cultural and economic relations. Tokyo’s recent assertions that Taiwan’s stability is closely linked to its own have met with an angry response from Beijing.

Tsai and Seko also agreed to work together on Taipei’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership for regional trade, the agency said.

