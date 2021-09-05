(Bloomberg) -- Nineteen Chinese military aircraft were detected in Taiwan’s southwestern air defense identification zone on Sunday, Taipei’s defense ministry says in a statement.

Taiwanese patrol issued radio warnings and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the activity. The aircraft models include one Y-8 ASW, four H-6, ten J-16 and four SU-30.

Chinese military aircraft have frequently entered the southwestern part of Taiwan’s ADIZ over the past year. While China has repeatedly threatened to take control of Taiwan through military intervention, leadership in Beijing has expressed a preference for peaceful unification.

