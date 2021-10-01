(Bloomberg) -- Chinese warplanes made multiple incursions close to Taiwan Friday in the second major display of military might in two weeks.

Twenty five People’s Liberation Army aircraft entered the southwest part of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, including 18 J-16s and four SU-30s, Taipei’s defense ministry said in a statement. The Taiwanese military responded by warning the aircraft over radio to leave and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the activity.

The latest show of force comes after Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office issued an angry denunciation of Taipei’s foreign minister, Joseph Wu, on its official Weibo account, calling his efforts to strengthen Taiwan’s international relations as nothing but “shrilling and moaning” and “the buzzing of flies”.

The statement came after Wu said Taiwan is under constant military threat from China, including gray zone tactics and information security attacks, in a speech to the Hoover Institution earlier this week. China is attempting to lure Taiwan’s diplomatic allies and exclude it from important international organizations, Wu said.

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council hit back at the TAO statement, calling it “unprecedented verbal abuse in the international community”, adding that China wasn’t qualified to handle Taiwan’s affairs.

China has increased its diplomatic, economic and military pressure on Taiwan over the past year. The Chinese air force has made more than 500 incursions into Taiwan’s air-defense identification zone in the first nine months of 2021, Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told lawmakers Monday, compared with more than 300 a year in the past.

Twenty-four People’s Liberation Army aircraft flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone last week, one day after Taiwan announced it had requested to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. China’s air force sent 28 aircraft close to Taiwan in the biggest sortie this year in June.

