(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s military says it plans on using lessons learned from the two-month-old war in Ukraine during annual exercises the island relies on to defend itself from any invasion by China.

The Defense Ministry made the announcement Wednesday, when it said war games would be held May 16-20 and live-fire drills July 25-29. Scenarios for the annual Han Kuang exercises “will be based on Chinese Communist Party incursions in recent years and far-sea training for various possible actions against Taiwan, incorporating the lessons learned from the Ukraine war,” the ministry said.

The ministry didn’t provide details on what it has gleaned from Russia’s struggles against its neighbor’s smaller forces. Lin Wen-huang, director of its Joint Warfare Department, said the drills would involve “capabilities such as asymmetrical warfare, cognitive warfare, information and electronic warfare.”

Russia’s invasion has sparked some concern that China could be emboldened to attack Taiwan, which it sees as territory that must be reclaimed -- by force if necessary -- even though the current government in Beijing has never ruled there. Still, officials in Taiwan believe the People’s Liberation Army isn’t ready to seize the island yet and Chinese President Xi Jinping isn’t willing to risk the move before a major meeting of the ruling party this year that’s expected to hand him more time in charge.

China’s forces closely watch the Han Kuang drills, which involve all the branches of Taiwan’s military. In 2020, the PLA sent planes and ships near Taiwan as the exercises were held to try to gather any information they could on Taiwan’s defense plans.

Those moves by China’s military are likely to be seen again this year amid Beijing’s vows to protect what it sees as its sovereignty. The PLA’s Eastern Theater Command repeated that pledge Wednesday, when it said its vessels tracked a U.S. destroyer through the Taiwan Strait, adding that its “troops maintain high alert at all times.”

The U.S. has been making shows of support for Taiwan during the war in Ukraine. Earlier this month, a group of senior U.S. senators including Republican Lindsey Graham said the U.S. will start making Beijing account for bullying Taipei and supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

