Dec 21, 2023
Taiwan Searches for Three Sailors After Submarine Mishap
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s military said it is searching for three sailors after they fell off a submarine, an incident that comes as Taiwan builds up its fleet to deter China from invading.
Six officers and crew were swept off the vessel while carrying out a repair during a mission on Thursday, the Defense Ministry in Taipei said in a statement. Three people were rescued, and the military was conducting search-and-rescue operations for the others.
It wasn’t immediately clear where the incident happened.
Read: Taiwan Unveils First Domestic Submarine to Fend Off China
Taiwan has been updating its aging sub fleet due to concern over China’s military threat. In September, it unveiled a prototype of its first submarine assembled at home.
Taiwan’s navy previously had only four submarines: two World War II-era vessels from the US used for training and two bought from the Netherlands in the 1980s. The incident Thursday appeared to involved one of the vessels from the Netherlands.
Also: US Senator Plans China Sanctions ‘From Hell’ for a Taiwan Attack
--With assistance from Argin Chang.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:17
Private lenders demand delinquent Canadian homeowners pay up
-
2:54
First part of 2024 'is not going to feel good': Macklem
-
7:23
Cost of cell phone plans plummet in November: StatCan
-
7:23
Carbon tax carve-out contributed to energy price drop: StatCan
-
7:23
These items contributed most to November's food inflation slowdown
-
5:30
What experts are expecting for the TSX in 2024