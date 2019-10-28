Taiwan Set for First Drop in Tourists Since 2003 After China Ban

(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

China’s ban on individual travel to Taiwan could see visitors to the island fall for the first time since the devastating SARS outbreak of 2003.

The number of mainlanders traveling to the island plunged 46% in September, according to data from Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau. China banned individual travelers from heading to Taiwan in July, although tourists are still allowed to visit in tour groups.

While the total number of international visitors to Taiwan had been on track for a new record high, rising more than 10% so far this year, the Chinese embargo threatens to interrupt 15 straight years of annual increases in overseas arrivals. In 2003, tourists stayed away from Taiwan and Hong Kong after outbreaks of severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS.

China, which is the largest single source of tourists to Taiwan, has sought to isolate the island ahead of a January election that will determine whether President Tsai Ing-wen of the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party can win a second term. China provided little justification for its ban on individual travel, citing only “the state of cross-strait relations” in its statement.

To contact the reporter on this story: Chinmei Sung in Taipei at csung4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: John Liu at jliu42@bloomberg.net, Samson Ellis

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.