(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s economy is likely to grow less than 2% this year, according to the government’s latest forecast, in another sign the global electronics slump may persist longer than expected.

The government’s statistics bureau revised down its 2023 growth forecast on Friday to 1.61% from a previous projection of 2.04% made in May. It was the third straight cut to their outlook and would represent the slowest pace of growth since 2015.

Officials also downgraded their export forecast to a 9.51% decrease, more severe than an earlier projection of a 7.27% decline. Consumer prices are likely to rise 2.14% for the year, from an earlier prediction of a 2.26% pickup.

Gross domestic product figures for the second quarter were also revised downward: The economy grew 1.36% in the April-to-June period, from an earlier estimate of a 1.45% expansion.

Friday’s data indicate the government may struggle to put the economy on a favorable footing in the run-up to January’s presidential election. Growth of under 2% would present the opposition challengers to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party candidate, Vice President Lai Ching-te, with ammunition to question the government’s handling of the economy.

The government figures may still be overly optimistic, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists. They see growth of 0.9% this year, the weakest since 2009.

The island’s largest company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., surprised investors last month by cutting its annual revenue outlook, projecting a 10% fall in sales this year. Executives warned that the anticipated boom in chips for training AI models may not live up to expectations and may not be long-term or sustainable.

China, Taiwan’s largest export market, provided little solace this week as authorities there cut rates in an effort to avert a sharp slowdown in the economy. In the days since, officials have stepped up efforts to buoy financial markets shaken by dismal economic data, a weakening housing market and a crisis in the shadow lending sector.

