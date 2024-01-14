(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan chose a US-friendly president, Chinese retailers are caught in a discount frenzy and China’s central bank is poised to cut. But first, it’s time to take the train (or private jet) to a small town in Rhaetian Alps.

The big gathering. “Rebuilding Trust” is the theme of this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos, where the temperatures may better reflect the current reality of global bonhomie. One of the biggest questions for attendees, though, is where to eat? Follow all the news here.

The big result. Taiwan elected as president a man Beijing has called an instigator of war. “We are telling the international community that between democracy and authoritarianism, we will stand on the side of democracy,” Lai Ching-te declared at a victory rally.

The big promotion. Chinese companies that make everything from electric vehicles to fast food are engaged in price wars to lure reluctant consumers. That doesn’t bode well for their earnings, the stock market, or the nation’s struggle with deflation.

The big gadgets. To distract from their high sales prices, some electric cars are offering nifty tech gizmos that you don’t really need.

The big data. Expect a rate cut from the People’s Bank of China on Monday, ahead of fourth-quarter GDP and December activity data later in the week. Japan’s CPI report may support the Bank of Japan’s assessment that upward pressures from input costs are weakening, while Australia is bracing for slower jobs growth. Bank Indonesia probably will leave rates unchanged this week.

The big caucus. US Republicans hold their first nominating contest of the 2024 presidential race in Iowa on Monday with Donald Trump set to trounce the other candidates. Can rival Nikki Haley get a strong enough showing to build momentum for the primaries that follow?

The big drag. China’s property downturn, which has been a drag on the economy for three years now, may continue for two more, a former central bank official says.

The big profits. Earnings season gets into full swing this week. Watch for clues on retail growth in India from Reliance, Hindustan Unilever and others. Chip bellwether Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. may paint a rosy picture for rebounding sales. In the US, investors want signs that the contraction during much of 2023 is firmly behind us, while Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley will round out the outlook for banks’ interest earnings.

The big serve. The first tennis grand slam of the year began in Melbourne today with Novak Djokovic seeking an 11th men’s title at the Australian Open and Aryna Sabalenka defending the women’s crown.

Here’s how Elon Musk and Wall Street taught NASA not to worry so much about failure.

Have a tenacious week.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.