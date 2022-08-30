(Bloomberg) -- Taiwanese soldiers fired shots to ward off civilian drones flying close to small offshore islands controlled by Taipei near the Chinese coast after President Tsai Ing-wen ordered the military to take tougher measures against such incursions.

Three civilian drones flew close to islands off the Taiwanese island of Kinmen in three separate incidents on Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement from the Ministry of National Defense in Taipei. It said Taiwanese soldiers based on the islands fired shots to drive the drones away.

While the statement didn’t identify the drones as having come from China, it said they retreated in the direction of the Chinese city of Xiamen, which lies several kilometers from the islands. The Chinese Communist Party’s Global Times cited experts it didn’t identify as confirming the warning shots and contending that “the frequent flights of civilian drones from the mainland expose the Taiwan armed forces’ weak defenses.”

Civilian drones suspected of being controlled from China have buzzed military installations on Taiwanese front-line islands on multiple occasions over the past week. Pictures and video of Taiwanese soldiers taken by the drones have circulated on Chinese social media in recent days, prompting President Tsai Ing-wen to urge the military Tuesday to take “appropriate but necessary” action to drive them away.

The Taiwan Strait has been in a heighten state of tension since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei in early August, triggering a series of Chinese military exercises around the main island of Taiwan. The People’s Liberation Army also fired several missiles directly over Taiwan.

The US has pushed back against the Chinese efforts to intimidate Taiwan, with two US missile cruisers transiting through the Taiwan Strait over the weekend. Members of Congress also have made two more visits to the island democracy.

The Biden administration is also preparing a new package of arms and military equipment for Taiwan, according to an official familiar with the matter. The $1.1 billion deal would cover missiles and radar support in what would be the largest such transfer in almost two years although it wouldn’t involved new types of weapons.

