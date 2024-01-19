(Bloomberg) -- Foreign investors have done an about-face in their Taiwan stock investments this week, thanks to a blowout earnings result from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

After withdrawing $4.5 billion from local shares through Thursday on post-election concerns and a pullback in US policy easing bets, global funds rushed back in the next day following a solid growth outlook from the chip giant, Bloomberg-compiled data showed. They scooped up $2.6 billion in equities on Friday.

While cross-strait relations remain an overhang, particularly after Chinese officials said it may cancel tariff concessions for some Taiwan imports, TSMC’s projections for capital spending and revenue have lifted hopes of a broad recovery in the tech sector this year.

READ: Taiwan Central Bank Calls for Calm as Stocks, Currency Slide

“The political risk premia for Taiwan assets is likely to fade as investor interest shifts back to fundamentals,” said David Chao, a strategist at Invesco Asset Management.

The island’s tech sector “could benefit from a continuation of the increased tech exports we have seen in recent months, which were boosted by artificial intelligence-related products,” he said.

READ: TSMC Outlook Drives $165 Billion Chip Rally in 2024 Rebound Bet

--With assistance from Abhishek Vishnoi, Jeanny Yu and Cindy Wang.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.