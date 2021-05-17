(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan stocks rebounded, on track for its best day in over a year thanks to a broader rally in chipmakers.

The Taiwan Stock Exchange Weighted Index jumped by as much as 4%, its best day since March 2020. The gains effectively erases the 3% slump on Monday after the government tightened restrictions to control its worst outbreak of the coronavirus.

Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which rallied 3.1%, and chip designer MediaTek Inc., which jumped 8.3%, contributed the most to the gains. Steel and shipping firms were among the top performers.

Taiwan’s Taiex benchmark has fallen nearly 10% since the end of April after a surge in untraceable Covid-19 cases triggered worries over the strength of the island’s economic recovery. Taiwan Deputy Finance Minister Juan Ching-Hwa told Bloomberg on Tuesday that the Taiwan Financial Stabilization Fund was still monitoring the market.

The Taiex is by far the most volatile among major stock benchmarks tracked by Bloomberg, with a measure of 10-day swings at the highest in more than a year. Stock traders are preparing for more volatility ahead, loading up on options tracking the Taiex. The cost of hedging against swings in the Taiwan benchmark rose to a 12-year high versus the S&P 500 on Monday, according to one-month options prices compiled by Bloomberg.

That said, some foreign investors are piling into the island for bargin hunting. As the rout deepened on Monday, foreign investors put NT$33.4 billion ($1.2 billion) into Taiwanese shares, the most since April 2015.

