(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan stocks briefly fell the most in five months on Thursday, with investors worried that China’s 5G network expansion will slow.

The Taiex index tumbled as much as 5%, led by the plunge of a subgauge of electronic parts and components firms, before paring the loss to 3.2% in the afternoon. The Taiex has been at record highs in recent weeks. Index giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. fell as much as 6.2% while stocks declined across Asia, in part on continued investor concerns about U.S.-China tensions.

A report that Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. will delay the deployment of 5G wireless network base stations helped fuel Thursday’s drop, said Diana Wu, a senior manager at Capital Securities Corp. The U.S. this week slapped fresh restrictions on Huawei, triggering a slump in some suppliers listed on the island.

“Taiwan suppliers are said to have gotten orders cut, and investors will worry about their potential earnings decline in the second half,” she said. While Taiwan component and services suppliers have been prepared for U.S. action against Huawei, they haven’t been regarding ZTE, she added.

Taiwan’s stock benchmark breached its 1990 peak last month to set a record high, helped by foreign investors putting money to work there. Taiwan officials still think their economy will be among the few to grow in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic largely avoided the island.

