(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan has said it will hit Russia with sanctions and called for an end to the attack on Ukraine, a nation that shares similar security worries.

The Foreign Ministry in Taipei said in a statement Friday that it “opposes any unilateral change to the status quo by force or coercion, and supports peaceful, rational dialogue and negotiation among related countries under the framework of international law.”

The Presidential Office said in a separate statement that “Taiwan solemnly condemns Russia for violating Ukraine’s sovereignty and damaging regional and global peace and stability.”

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is set to speak Friday morning at a university research facility in the southern city of Tainan.

Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua told reporters at the Legislature in Taipei that “Taiwan will review exports to Russia strictly based on the Wassenaar Arrangement,” adding: “We will talk to allies about other sanctions.”

Taiwan is not a formal member of the agreement, a 42-country non-proliferation regime focusing on export controls for conventional weapons and sensitive dual-use goods and technologies.

Taiwan Sees Xi as Too Focused on Big Reshuffle to Attack Now

Some 160 km (100 miles) of sea separate Taiwan from China, a nation of 1.4 billion people whose government has threatened to use military force to stop the leadership in Taipei from moving toward formal independence. That threat is a part of daily life in Taiwan, though officials in Taipei see the current risk of a Chinese attack as low.

One reason for that is the leadership in Beijing wants domestic stability before a twice-a-decade congress later this year that is likely to hand Chinese President Xi Jinping a precedent-breaking third term in power. Officials in Taiwan also see the People’s Liberation Army as lacking the capabilities to guarantee the success of any attack.

While there are few signs of widespread unease in Taiwan, markets have been jittery. Foreign investors offloaded a net NT$53.4 billion ($1.9 billion) of Taiwanese stocks Thursday, the most in a year. The benchmark Taiex stocks gauge fluctuated on Friday around the 17,615 level, and the Taiwan dollar slipped 0.1% to 28.04 versus the greenback.

Daily Incursions

China has ramped up military, economic and diplomatic pressure on Taiwan during Xi’s time in power. Chinese warplanes made some 950 forays into Taiwan’s air-defense identification zone in 2021, more than double the previous year. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry detected nine Chinese military aircraft off Taiwan’s southwest on Thursday, the day Russia mounted its attack on Ukraine.

Why Taiwan Is the Biggest Risk for a U.S.-China Clash: QuickTake

The U.S. has strengthened its support for Taiwan under presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The Biden administration believes that China has been gauging the U.S. response to the earlier build-up of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border as a proxy for how Washington would deal with more aggressive action by Beijing against Taiwan. Biden said earlier in his term he would defend Taiwan from a Chinese attack.

The U.S. approved a $100 million sale of military equipment and services to Taiwan in February, prompting China to say it would sanction Raytheon Technologies Corp. and Lockheed Martin Corp.

