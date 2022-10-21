(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s financial regulator has ratcheted up rules on short selling as a way to stabilize its equities market amid a continued global rout.

Investors will no longer be able to short stocks at a price lower than the previous close if shares drop more than 3.5% the day before, the Taiwan Financial Supervisory Commission said in a statement on Friday. The rule is effective immediately.

“FSC makes this announcement to maintain order and stability in stock markets and protect investors rights, preventing acceleration of stock slump caused by short selling,” it said.

The tightening, which is the third such measure since the end of September, comes as its benchmark Taiex has tumbled nearly 30% this year, ranking among the world’s worst-performing gauges.

Traders remain wary about tensions in the Taiwan Strait as well a global tech selloff sparked by the Fed’s aggressive tightening. Global funds have pulled a net $47 billion from local equities this year to put the market on track for its biggest annual outflows in at least two decades.

