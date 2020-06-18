(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan kept borrowing costs unchanged, defying growing concerns about the worsening economic impact of the global coronavirus outbreak and sagging consumer spending at home.

Taiwan’s monetary authority left its benchmark interest rate at a record-low 1.125% at a board meeting Thursday. The median estimate of economists was for a 12.5 basis-point cut to 1%.

Strong exports to China and the U.S. and the swift control of the coronavirus have so far largely sheltered Taiwan’s economy from the kinds of fallout seen in Japan, South Korea and elsewhere in the region. Even as the world is in recession, the central bank remains convinced the economy can grow in 2020, even if at a slower rate than previously thought.

Gross domestic product is forecast to grow 1.5% this year, down from the central bank’s previous estimate of 1.9% in March.

Taiwan has largely managed to keep the coronavirus epidemic under control. Quick action to restrict travel from affected areas and strict contact tracing helped keep the number of cases below 500 and only seven deaths. Still, economists expect private consumption to fall for a second straight quarter while unemployment has risen to 4.1%, its highest level in more than six years.

As well as Taiwanese firms bringing money home, the stronger economy and comparatively high interest rates have turned Taiwan into something of a haven for emerging-market investors. The result has been a stronger Taiwan dollar, and the potential impact of that on export competitiveness has become a pressing issue for policy makers.

The currency closed at NT$29.655 to the U.S. dollar, its strongest since April 2018. It has risen 1.4% against the greenback this year, the biggest gain in Asia after the Japanese yen.

Over the past week, the central bank has intervened in the currency market on multiple occasions, signaling its unease with the currency’s gains. It has been repeatedly active in the foreign exchange market in the last hour of trading since last Thursday, according to currency traders in Taipei.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.