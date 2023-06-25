(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s foreign minister has called on Australia to post a military attache to Taipei amid sustained geopolitical tensions with China, The Australian reported Sunday.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told The Australian in an interview that Taiwan wanted Canberra to station a military officer in its de facto embassy to liaise with local security agencies. Countries including the US, Japan and Singapore have a similar presence in Taipei, the report cited him as saying.

Australian officials in Taiwan have started speaking with local security agencies, an “important development” that shows that Canberra wants “to understand our perspectives on how to prevent the worst from happening,” he said, according to The Australian.

Wu also said the Taiwanese government wanted to post a military attache in Taipei’s de facto embassy in Canberra, according to the report.

