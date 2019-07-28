Taiwan Vote Is Choice Between Peace or Crisis, China-Friendly Candidate Says

(Bloomberg) -- Kaohsiung City Mayor Han Kuo-yu, who favors closer exchanges with China, was nominated by Taiwan’s main opposition Kuomintang to challenge incumbent Tsai Ing-wen in the presidential election scheduled for January.

Han was selected as the preferred candidate at a national congress on Sunday as the party seeks to return to power. Representatives agreed to the presidential nomination unanimously, KMT chairman Wu Den-yih said.

Han beat off challenges from Foxconn Technology Group founder and billionaire Terry Gou, and three other candidates in the party’s presidential primary earlier this month. The primary result was cleared at the party’s central standing committee.

