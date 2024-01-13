(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to a weekend mired in geopolitics, with Taiwan’s potentially pivotal election underway, the US military striking targets in Yemen and the American election campaign building up steam. Here’s where we stand.

Taiwan’s 23 million people head to the polls today for the island’s tightest presidential race in two decades, with voters choosing whether to forge closer ties with Beijing, or continue strengthening relations with the US and its allies. Follow the results after polls close here.

While China’s consumer prices marked their longest streak of declines since 2009, Japan’s roaring start to the year looks set to continue as investors bet the country may finally escape the specter of deflation that has haunted the nation for decades.

For those looking for long-term returns, here are the major risk factors to consider, according to three top Wall Street investors.

The US launched a fresh airstrike on Houthi rebels to try to degrade the group’s ability to target commercial shipping in the Red Sea. The escalation is reigniting concerns about global shipping costs and oil boosting inflation.

This week also saw a new leader in terms of the largest publicly listed company by value. Try ranking these S&P 500 heavyweights in terms of market cap: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Aramco, Microsoft.

While US stocks soared in the fourth quarter, investors are about to find out what companies have to show for it in their earnings and outlooks. Big banks were first, with some of Wall Street’s top lenders warning that the record run for their largest source of revenue may subside next year.

Lockheed Martin and NASA gave the public a sneak peek of a supersonic plane that could help cut flight times in half without the window-shattering sonic boom.

In the US presidential election campaign, Joe Biden is honing in on trying to make life more affordable for voters while Donald Trump’s campaign downplayed the impact criminal cases will have on his White House bid.

Has your New Year resolution failed yet? Never mind. Try putting your schedule on a diet instead.

Finally, for those tired of the endless doomsaying about climate change, a new book offers a surprisingly upbeat assessment.

Have a relieving weekend.

