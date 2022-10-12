(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s economy minister warned that a Chinese blockade of the island would harm other nations in the region, including China itself, while stressing that Taipei has made plans for such a scenario.

“Taiwan would not be the only victim in that kind of behavior,” Wang Mei-hua said Wednesday in an interview with Bloomberg News. “Japan, South Korea, countries in East Asia and even China itself would suffer a lot from it.”

Wang’s remarks underscore the seriousness with which Taiwan is taking the possibility of conflict with China, though officials have said they will do whatever they can to make sure that doesn’t occur. The renewed urgency followed months of heightened tensions between the US and China and a visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that Beijing responded to with aggressive military drills.

“Our wish is to maintain peace,” Wang said. “Having said that, we still have to confront the current situation with proper preparation.”

One of the concerns is whether Taiwan would be able to generate sufficient power given how much it depends on China for imports of energy. Wang said the government is addressing those issues and is looking to diversify the sources of its power supply.

“Given the potential implications of any kinds of blockades we have made preparation in our power grid in short term, long term and medium term to have multiple solutions for different time frames,” Wang said.

