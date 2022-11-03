(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s central bank won’t necessarily follow the US Federal Reserve’s latest jumbo rate hike with an increase of its own, Governor Yang Chin-long said Thursday.

When asked whether Taiwan will keep pace with the Fed’s hiking cycle, Yang said the monetary authority would “not necessarily” do so, adding that things are still “uncertain.”

“The US is hiking due to its own considerations, while Taiwan also has its own unique conditions to take into account,” he said during a session with lawmakers. “So Taiwan doesn’t have to hike just because the US is hiking.”

Yang’s remarks came hours after the Fed raised rates for the sixth time this year -- a move that was also its fourth consecutive 75 basis point-increase -- as it seeks to tame high inflation.

The aggressive US tightening policies aren’t likely to end anytime soon: Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled more, albeit smaller, rate hikes ahead, and economists say the Fed may lift rates to 5% by March next year.

Taiwan’s central bank, meanwhile, has increased its benchmark interest rate three times this year as it seeks to balance inflation with concerns of an economic slowdown.

The island’s consumer price index has cooled somewhat from highs of above 3% earlier this year, taking some of the pressure off the central bank to keep raising rates.

Yang said inflation is the authority’s most important factor in determining whether to keep raising rates, followed by gross domestic product.

Taiwan’s broader economic outlook for the rest of the year has worsened considerably as slumping demand worldwide weighs on trade. Officials have said exports are expected to slow to a crawl given the global slowdown, and other indicators have flashed warning signs on falling customer orders, demand and industrial output.

On Thursday, Yang said he expects the economy to grow as much as 3.5% this year, and expand up to 3% next year. Those forecasts take into account recent economic data, he added, though said that more adjustments to estimates could still come.

The central bank next meets in December. Economists from Morgan Stanley, Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd and Societe Generale SA all expect the central bank to end its tightening cycle after making one last increase at that meeting.

During the monetary authority’s last meeting in September, three out of 15 board members supported raising the benchmark rate by more than the final decision of 12.5 basis points, according to minutes of that policy meeting released Thursday. Yang had earlier said that two members wanted a rate hike of 25 basis points at that meeting.

--With assistance from Argin Chang.

(Updates with details from the central bank’s September meeting minutes in the last paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.