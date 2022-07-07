Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App

(Bloomberg) -- Sorare is one of several companies attempting to take the idea of collectibles like baseball cards and bring them into the digital context. In May, Sorare announced a partnership with Major League Baseball in the US. And Serena Williams is a member of their advisory board. Why is Sorare betting big on sports? Do collectibles really need to be on a blockchain? Will baseball players benefit from the deal? On this episode, we’ll talk to Bloomberg reporter Hannah Miller and to Sorare’s CEO Nicola Julia.

