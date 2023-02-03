Take the Medicine to Cure UK Inflation Virus, BOE Official Says

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England has warned that higher unemployment is the price of taming double-digit inflation as it urged the government to take action to fix the economy’s dire growth prospects.

Chief Economist Huw Pill said the economy needs to “take some medicine now” to tackle the inflation “virus” and the wage pressures that are fueling it.

His comments came after policymakers on Thursday delivered a 10th straight interest-rate increase, and signaled more to follow. A tight jobs market is fanning pay growth, raising fears that a damaging wage-price spiral could take hold.

Pill said in a briefing Friday that slack building in the economy and higher unemployment are the “channels by which wage pressures and their inflationary consequences will moderate.”

He said there is growing evidence of pressures easing in the “labor market in a more embryonic way” with the BOE expecting unemployment rising to 5.25% in the medium-term. While lower than forecast in November, it still implies an extra 500,000 people unemployed over the next few years.

The BOE delivered a dismal outlook for the UK’s potential output on Thursday as weaker labor supply, subdued business investment and the Brexit trade shock hold back the economy’s speed limit. Its chief economist warned it is up to UK ministers and businesses to transform the gloomy growth prospects.

“We are reliant on the actions of others. Of course the actions of the private sector in terms of investment, in terms of business planning, in terms of introducing new business processes and more productive processes, but also supply side policies from the government and trade policies and regulatory policies,” Pill said.

