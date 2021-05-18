(Bloomberg) -- Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. dropped as much 3% in late trading after the video-game maker’s forecast missed analysts’ estimates, underscoring challenges the company will face in coming months with the easing of the pandemic.

Take-Two expects adjusted sales of $625 million to $675 million in the current first quarter, the company said Tuesday, while analysts project $720.1 million on average. The maker of the Grand Theft Auto games forecasts profit of 75 cents to 85 cents a share, excluding some items, short of the 94 cents analysts project.

Key Insights

The industry is coming off a surge in game play and spending sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced millions of young people -- a key video-game demographic -- to stay home. But with the pandemic coming under control, nightlife outside the home is reviving. Revenue for the year ending next March is expected to decline from the one that just ended.

“As the world returns to a new normal, we expect a moderation of the trends that benefited our industry over the past year,” the company said. But analysts have long also worried that Take-Two isn’t coming out with enough new games.

The company is incurring additional expenses to develop and market upcoming titles, Chief Executive Officer Strauss Zelnick said in an interview. Take-Two is planning 40 titles in fiscal 2023 and 2024.

The company is planning “four immersive core releases from proven and new franchises” among 21 titles planned for the current year. During the last quarter, the company entered into an exclusive, long-term agreement with golf legend Tiger Woods to serve as executive director and consultant on its PGA Tour 2K series.

In March, the company acquired HookBang, a studio and partner, for work on NBA 2K franchise. The company continues to look at acquisitions, including potentially big purchases, Zelnick said.

Market Reaction

Shares of Take-Two fell as low as $162.58 in extended trading. The stock is down 19% through Tuesday’s close in New York.

