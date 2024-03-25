(Bloomberg) -- Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s stock tumbled Monday on fears of a possible delay to the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI video game.

Shares of the video-game company fell 5.2% in New York after a gaming site, Kotaku, reported Friday that production on the latest installment of the Grand Theft Auto series had started to fall behind and could miss its 2025 release window, citing people familiar with the matter.

Rockstar Games, a division of Take-Two, is still targeting an early 2025 release for the video game, but it is becoming more likely that it could drop later next year, the report said. As remote workers struggle with a return-to-office mandate, leadership at Rockstar are worried the game release could slip into 2026.

Take Two didn’t immediately respond to an email from Bloomberg seeking comment.

“If it becomes clear that Grand Theft Auto VI is not in FY25 based upon the guide, slate, or management commentary, we would expect the shares to react negatively, as it will confirm a longer wait than investors had hoped for,” Nick McKay, a Wedbush analyst, said via email.

“Take-Two could try to offset the negativity through a positive item,” he added citing possibilities like another Grand Theft Auto VI trailer, or a positive outlook for FY26, “but that happening and what it could be is difficult to predict.”

In February, Bloomberg reported Rockstar had mandated employees to return to the office five days a week starting in April as it entered the final stages of development on Grand Theft Auto VI. The move followed several security breaches, including a dump of early footage from the game and an early trailer that leaked in December.

The stock has fallen more than 8% since the Dec. 4 release of the game’s trailer while the Nasdaq CTA Global Video Games & ESports Index is up less than 1% over the same period.

