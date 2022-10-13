(Bloomberg) -- Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is shuttering the New York-based studio behind the popular mobile game Dots, resulting in the elimination of 65 jobs, according to an advance notice of the job cuts filed with the New York State Department of Labor. A Take-Two representative confirmed the closing Thursday in a statement.

The video game publisher best known for its Grand Theft Auto franchise acquired Playdots for $192 million in 2020. Founded in 2013, Playdots developed four mobile games, including Dots, which launched to enormous fanfare and was played more than 25 million times within the first months of release. Its sequel, Two Dots, has been downloaded more than 50 million times in the Google Play Store.

Take-Two acquired mobile-game maker Zynga in May in a deal valued at $11 billion. Two Dots’s operations will continue at another Zynga studio with “no disruption of service,” a Take-Two spokesperson said.

Playdots employees “will have the opportunity to apply for other jobs at Zynga and those who do not find new roles will be eligible to receive severance,” the spokesperson said. “We believe this difficult decision will better align our resources with the needs of the business in today’s dynamic market.”

