(Bloomberg) -- Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. announced a fall 2025 release date for its highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI video game and reduced its bookings forecast for the current fiscal year as a result.

The New York-based video-game giant sees bookings of $5.55 billion to $5.65 billion in fiscal 2025, according to a statement Thursday. A year ago, Take-Two shares surged when the company projected over $8 billion in bookings for the year. In February, the company reduced that number to “a little above $7 billion.”

The change in forecasts reflects a later release date for the title from Take-Two’s Rockstar Games division. Previously Rockstar had said the game would come out in calendar 2025. Take-Two’s fiscal year ends in March.

Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to be one of the highest-grossing entertainment properties ever. Its 2013 predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V, has sold a record-breaking 200 million copies, the company said Thursday. In late March the video game site Kotaku reported that Grand Theft Auto VI was running late.

Take-Two reported fiscal fourth-quarter bookings of $1.35 billion, ahead of analysts’ forecasts, in part due to the strength of its Grand Theft Auto titles, as well as its NBA 2K23 game.

The shares were down almost 2.9% to $142 in after-hours trading.

(Updates shares.)

