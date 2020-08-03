(Bloomberg) -- Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. soared as much as 6% in late trading after earnings beat estimates and the video-game company raised its forecast, fueled by sales of longstanding hits like Grand Theft Auto and NBA basketball.

Bookings for the quarter ended June 30 more than doubled to $996.2 million, Take-Two said Monday, setting a record for the period as the Covid-19 pandemic spurred more at-home play of games. Adjusted earnings amounted to $2.30 a share, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.60. Among game highlights, NBA 2K20 recently crossed $1 billion in total net bookings, while Grand Theft Auto has sold nearly 135 million units.

Key Insights

New players are flocking to the company’s games. For Grand Theft Auto, the quarter was the second-best ever for new-player acquisition since the franchise launched in 2013, according to the company. Existing players, meanwhile, are opening their wallets: Bookings from recurrent spenders rose 127%, far above Take-Two’s own forecasts.

The company anticipates the elevated demand -- boosted by Covid-related stay-at-home orders -- to last into the current second quarter. But it’s not baking the bump in demand into expectations for the second half of its fiscal year.

This period, the company predicts second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.25 to $1.35 a share, above analysts’ estimates of $1.10. The guidance for bookings, or adjusted revenue, ranges from $775 million to $825 million, compared with analysts’ projections of $739.2 million.

For the year, Take-Two raised its profit forecast to $4.05 to $4.30 a share and lifted the outlook for sales to as much as $2.9 billion.

Next-generation game consoles will hit the market later this year. Yet Take-Two said it won’t release Grand Theft Auto V for the new players until the second half of calendar 2021 because of the time needed for development.

“That’s just how long it takes to develop something that will be truly great,” Chief Executive Officer Strauss Zelnick said in a phone interview, adding that the company is also waiting for the installed base of next-generation consoles to grow before the release.

Market Reaction

After hours, Take-Two shares traded as high as $177.80, a new record. They had gained 37% through Monday’s close in New York.

