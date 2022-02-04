(Bloomberg) -- Rockstar Games said Friday that a new game in the Grand Theft Auto series is in development, sending shares of parent company Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. up as much as 7%

“We are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway,” the company said in a blog post. The studio also announced the release of Grand Theft Auto V on the newest consoles, the PlayStaion 5 and Xbox Series X, for March 15.

Many players had been anticipating a Grand Theft Auto VI, given the unprecedented success of Grand Theft Auto V, which has sold more than 155 million copies. But it’s the first time Rockstar has acknowledged that a new title is in development.

In 2020, the video game website Kotaku reported that GTA VI will be rolled out with a moderate release and then be expanded and updated regularly over time.

Take-Two shares rose to as much as $174.50 on the news. The company reports fiscal third-quarter earnings on Monday.

