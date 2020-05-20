1h ago
Take-Two Tops Expectations After Lockdown Fuels Video-Game Binge
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. delivered a big beat on fourth-quarter sales and earnings, and predicted another blowout period, showing video-game makers continue to benefit from the coronavirus lockdown. But the full-year outlook may be tempered by a “light” release schedule.
- Adjusted revenue grew to $729.4 million in the period ended March 31, Take-Two said Wednesday, soaring past analysts’ estimates of $582 million. Earnings excluding some items totaled $1.50 a share, nearly double what analysts expected.
- See more details.
Key Insights
- For the current first quarter, Take-Two forecasts adjusted revenue of as much as $850 million and up to $1.55 a share in adjusted earnings, both far above Wall Street expectations.
- Full-year expectations have been reined in. The company predicts up to $2.65 billion in adjusted sales, in line with Wall Street expectations. But the top end of its adjusted earnings forecast of $3.25 a share trails expectations of $4.33.
- “While fiscal 2021 will be a light new release year, we expect to deliver strong results, reflecting the diversity and strength of our catalog and live service offerings,” Take-Two said.
- Nearly all of the company’s titles, including NBA 2K20, the Grand Theft Auto franchise, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Borderlands 3, beat expectations during the fourth fiscal quarter, the company said. Grand Theft Auto V has now sold more than 130 million units.
- Reflecting the growing number of people stuck at home because of the coronavirus, total industry consumer spending on video gaming in the U.S. reached a record $10.86 billion in the first calendar quarter of this year, up 9% year over year, according to the NPD Group. Take-Two’s Grand Theft Auto V and NBA 2K20 were among the best-performing titles, according to the researcher.
Market Reaction
- Take-Two shares were halted for extended trading. The stock was up 20% this year through Wednesday’s close in New York.
Get More
- Read the statement.
- Get Take-Two estimates.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.