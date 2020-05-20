(Bloomberg) -- Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. delivered a big beat on fourth-quarter sales and earnings, and predicted another blowout period, showing video-game makers continue to benefit from the coronavirus lockdown. But the full-year outlook may be tempered by a “light” release schedule.

Adjusted revenue grew to $729.4 million in the period ended March 31, Take-Two said Wednesday, soaring past analysts’ estimates of $582 million. Earnings excluding some items totaled $1.50 a share, nearly double what analysts expected.

Key Insights

For the current first quarter, Take-Two forecasts adjusted revenue of as much as $850 million and up to $1.55 a share in adjusted earnings, both far above Wall Street expectations.

Full-year expectations have been reined in. The company predicts up to $2.65 billion in adjusted sales, in line with Wall Street expectations. But the top end of its adjusted earnings forecast of $3.25 a share trails expectations of $4.33.

“While fiscal 2021 will be a light new release year, we expect to deliver strong results, reflecting the diversity and strength of our catalog and live service offerings,” Take-Two said.

Nearly all of the company’s titles, including NBA 2K20, the Grand Theft Auto franchise, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Borderlands 3, beat expectations during the fourth fiscal quarter, the company said. Grand Theft Auto V has now sold more than 130 million units.

Reflecting the growing number of people stuck at home because of the coronavirus, total industry consumer spending on video gaming in the U.S. reached a record $10.86 billion in the first calendar quarter of this year, up 9% year over year, according to the NPD Group. Take-Two’s Grand Theft Auto V and NBA 2K20 were among the best-performing titles, according to the researcher.

Market Reaction

Take-Two shares were halted for extended trading. The stock was up 20% this year through Wednesday’s close in New York.

