(Bloomberg) -- Takeaway.com NV agreed to acquire the German operations of main rival Delivery Hero SE for approximately 930 million euros ($1 billion) in a deal that has the seller acquiring an 18 percent stake in its Dutch rival.

Amsterdam-based Takeaway is paying approximately 508 million euros in cash and the rest in equity, Delivery Hero said in a statement Friday.

Takeaway and Delivery Hero were at loggerheads in Germany, where both companies were competing for market share at the cost of profitability. Takeaway CEO Jitse Groen had repeatedly said consolidation is inevitable in the industry, with large markets able to sustain just one player and predicting that only a handful of food-delivery services will survive.

By acquiring its closest competitor in Europe’s largest economy, Takeaway’s processed orders in Germany -- a key industry metric -- will double to 47 million on a stand-alone basis. Takeaway said it expects total cost synergies to exceed 60 million euros by 2020.

