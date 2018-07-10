(Bloomberg) -- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. cleared a hurdle for its $62 billion acquisition of Shire Plc, receiving unconditional approval from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission two months after sealing its biggest deal ever.

The acquisition remains subject to a number of conditions, the Japanese company said in a statement Tuesday, including other regulatory clearances and approval by shareholders of both companies.

The Shire deal, reached in May, is expected by analysts and lawyers to face tougher scrutiny from European Union antitrust watchdogs. Pharmaceutical deals often face detailed reviews from the European Commission as regulators look at how drugmakers compete in each of the bloc’s 28 nations, where national health-care systems purchase and finance drugs in different ways.

“One of the biggest steps Takeda has to go through is getting approval from their shareholders, and the fact that Takeda took approval from the US will help them to convince their shareholders about the deal,” said Kyouko Amemiya, senior market adviser at SBI Securities Co.

Credit Suisse analyst Fumiyoshi Sakai said Takeda and Shire would need to get regulatory approval in about 20 countries for their deal, but the major focus would be five markets: the U.S., the EU, Japan, China and Brazil.

